Eastman Guitars Introduces Romeo Thinline Electric and Cabaret Acoustic

Eastman Guitars has introduced two new models, the Romeo thinline electric and the Cabaret acoustic.

The Romeo sports a cutaway archtop body with a solid spruce top, mahogany laminate back and sides, maple neck and ebony fingerboard. Pickups are a pair of Lollar Custom Wound Imperial humbuckers. There also Gotoh tailpiece, bridge and tuners, bone nut and a Goldburst nitrocellulose finish.

The Romeo is available for $2,199.

(Image credit: courtesy of Eastman)

The Cabaret is a nylon-design with modern appointments that Eastman is aiming toward jazz and fingerstyle players. Features include a solid spruce top with figured maple back and sides, a narrow-classical cedar neck and ebony fingerboard.

Other features include an LR Baggs LB6 pickup and Schaller GrandTune tuners, as well as a cutaway for better upper fret access and a narrower nut width designed to be comfortable for electric players.

The Cabaret sells for $2,999.

For more information on both guitars, head to Eastman.