Eastwood Guitars Introduces Airline Bobkat Model

Eastwood Guitars opens up the time machine again and this time brings the famous Airline Bobkat back to life.

Based on the Harmony Bobkat model, which was produced from 1963 to 1966, and was also branded by Airline, Supro, Kay and many others, the Bobkat is fun playing guitar that in its day was the “go to” model for students and pros. And the new Airline Bobkat, with a street price of less than $400 US is on target to hit that same market.

“The Bobkat is just way too much fun to play" says Mike Robinson, president and founder of Eastwood Guitars. "The single coil and the feel of this guitar are just so bang-on '60s, you’ll think it’s vintage.”

The Airline Bobkat is a 25 1/2-inch scale solid basswood guitar with a bolt-on bound maple neck, rosewood fingerboard, dot markers and a 1 5/8-inch width at the nut. This retro-style guitar is true to the '60s vibe with a fixed adjustable wooden bridge and features the Airline Single-Coil Vintage Argyle Pickup with a solo/rhythm switch and a volume and tone control. Fans of the original model will be glad to hear that Eastwood has also added an adjustable truss rod to make this a truly playable guitar. The Airline Bobkat comes in a bright candy apple red and features a raised white Airline logo on the matching red headstock.

Eastwood Airline Bobkat features:

Body: Basswood

Neck: Bolt-on Maple

Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers

Scale Length: 25 1/2″ (648mm)

Width at Nut: 1 5/8″

Pickups: Single Airline Vintage Argyle

Switching: Solo/Rhythm

Controls: 1 Volume, 1 Tone

Bridge: Fixed Adjustable Wooden

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Colors: Candy Red

For more about this and other Eastwood models, visit eastwoodguitars.com.