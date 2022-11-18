Someone reimagined Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstein as a stealthy Blackout “Beast” – and it’s one of the tastiest EVH replicas you’ll ever see

Few, if any, electric guitars carry the same cultural, historical and musical significance as Eddie Van Halen’s legendary Frankenstein model. The DIY job is one of the most recognizable instruments on the planet, changed the trajectory of the guitar market and was the force behind some of Van Halen’s most dazzling fretboard compositions.

To reflect this, Mean Street Guitars – a US-based indie guitar builder established in 1999 by Mitchel Floyd – has unveiled its latest Van Halen-inspired creation: a stunning, none-more-stealthy reimagining of the Frankenstein, dubbed “The Beast”.

It’s undoubtedly one of the tastiest-looking Frankenstein copies we’ve come across, from the model-accurate pickup configuration – complete with empty middle position – all the way to the subtly striped body artwork.

Since it’s a blackout model, the guitar utilizes contrasting matte black and gloss black finishes to create a futuristic version of the iconic striped aesthetic, which swaps out the original white/black/red alternative.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mean Street Guitars) (Image credit: Mean Street Guitars)

Floyd has plenty of experience creating Van Halen-inspired beauties. After all, he established the company back in ‘99 with the sole purpose of providing “Eddie Van Halen fans a place to purchase an EVH replica or a guitar ‘in the style’ of their guitar hero”.

“I'm a huge Eddie Van Halen fan,” Floyd says on his website. “I've built and/or painted over 950 guitars since opening. All of my musical influence is based on the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen and the style of guitar playing that Eddie introduced to the world.

“He is a true guitar hero to so many people, including me,” he continued. “His guitars were mainly simple, one pickup Strat-style shapes, but his technique and style are what made him the legend he is today.”

As for his latest creation, Floyd has equipped “The Beast” with a black-stained maple neck with Blackout striped inlays, as well as “one of the heaviest ash Franky bodies” he could get his hands on.

Other specs include an original Floyd Rose bridge, Switchcraft jack, Gotoh tuners and an EVH Frankenstein bridge pickup, as well as a Mean Street Black54 neck pickup – accessed via a push/pull pot – and black Tesi kill switch.

Another neat appointment can be found on the headstock, which has been hollowed out and fitted with a unique 3D stripe motif assembled from black pins.

Other EVH-inspired models from the Mean Street catalog include the Unchained tour “Ghost Stripes Red” tribute model, which employs a similar matte/gloss colorway in red, and a sole bridge humbucker.

To find out more, head over to Mean Street Guitars (opens in new tab).