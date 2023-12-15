“The fact that my name is also Kramer is a happy coincidence”: an amateur luthier has created a tribute to Eddie Van Halen’s striped 5150 tour guitar that replaces the paint stripes with solid wood

By Matt Parker
published

A hobbyist woodworker from Boulder, CO is auctioning off this one-of-a-kind tribute to EVH’s 1986 Kramer

An Eddie Van Halen solid wood striped tribute guitar
(Image credit: Gotta Have Rock and Roll / Ryan Kramer)

Over the years, we’ve seen too many takes on Eddie Van Halen’s classic ’80s striped electric guitars to count, but this build by self-described “Van Halen fan and hobbyist woodworker” Ryan Kramer is going to stick in the memory.

The amateur luthier, based in Boulder, CO, got in touch with Guitar World to showcase a unique build that emulates the striped paintwork pattern of the Kramer guitar Van Halen used on the band's 1986 5150 tour, using solid blocks of wood. 

(Image credit: Ryan Kramer)

“I've always loved Eddie Van Halen's iconic striped series of guitars, so I decided to build an homage to this classic style,” explains Kramer.

“Rather than painting the stripes onto the body, I constructed the guitar from solid pieces of padauk (red), maple (white), and wenge (black). 

“The guitar is based largely on Eddie's custom 1986 Kramer striped guitar that he played during the 5150 tour. The fact that my name is also Kramer is a happy coincidence!”

That is about as fine an example of nominative determinism as we’ve ever seen, so Kramer’s involvement is clearly written in the stars.

An Eddie Van Halen solid wood striped tribute guitar

(Image credit: Ryan Kramer)

The tonewoods have been glued together into a solid block before being hewn into shape in what must have been an thoroughly painstaking process. And while we can’t speak to the tonal qualities of such a construction, in terms of the aesthetic, it’s a marked success. 

In addition to the unique combination on the main body, the three main tonewoods have been cleverly incorporated throughout the rest of the build. 

The neck is carbon-reinforced maple, while the matching headstock is constructed from maple, with half-depth wenge and padauk inlays to emulate the striped pattern on EVH’s own headstock. 

The headstock of an Eddie Van Halen solid wood striped tribute guitar

(Image credit: Ryan Kramer)

A curly maple fingerboard is then inlaid with wenge dots as fret markers and, if you flip the guitar over, you’ll see wenge cover plates on the Floyd Rose and control areas. 

Elsewhere you have a Floyd Rose Special locking tremolo, Gotoh Magnum locking tuners and a direct-mount EVH Wolfgang humbucker

The resulting build is now being auctioned off on eBay with all proceeds going to one of Kramer’s favorite charities, CAMFED which supports the education of girls and young women throughout the African continent.

An Eddie Van Halen solid wood striped tribute guitar

(Image credit: Ryan Kramer)

Kramer makes a few caveats in his listing, noting that he is “not a professional luthier” and that there's likely an elevated humidity risk with the instrument, given the construction’s differing grain directions. 

As such, it’s probably not one to chuck in and out of the tour van on a cold winter’s night, but we highly doubt that is going to be the intention of the new owner.

Regardless, on the evidence of the pictures, Kramer has done a stunning job and, at worst, it will make one hell of a wall piece and direct some money to a worthy cause.

The auction ends tomorrow (Saturday December 16) at 12:41 EST, so if you're interested, we suggest you don't hang around. 

To bid on this unique Eddie Van Halen tribute guitar, head to Kramer’s eBay page.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.