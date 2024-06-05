“A gnarly octave fuzz tone that interacts with your dynamics, optimized for bass”: Is octave fuzz the pedal your bass ’board is missing? Electro-Harmonix sure thinks so

By
published

The Lizard Queen has become the Lizard King, offering a dynamic, blendable octave fuzz pedal designed specifically for bass players

Electro-Harmonix Lizard King Octave Fuzz
(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

When Electro-Harmonix and JHS joined forces for the Lizard Queen fuzz pedal last year – the pedal that Electro-Harmonix could have made in the 1970s, but didn't. And now its hair-raising fuzzy goodness has been remodeled especially for bass guitars

The new Lizard King marks a rare offering of a bass player-specific octave fuzz pedal, expanding and optimizing the Lizard Queen’s circuit for ground-shaking low-end.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.