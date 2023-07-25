Electro-Harmonix heralds a new era of mini pedals with its most versatile compact POG yet

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The Pico POG adds a new Filter section, and will be the first in a new line of Pico mini pedals

Electro-Harmonix Pico POG
(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has announced the Pico POG octave pedal, which shrinks its influential Polyphonic Octave Generator format yet smaller.

Launched in 2005, the POG was the first polyphonic octave pedal on the market, and while subsequent models – the Micro POG and Nano POG – have downsized the formula over the years, the Pico POG is the most compact yet, cramming polyphonic octave up and down tones into a mini-pedal format.

Like the previous models, the pedal features a trio of volume controls for Dry, Octave Up and Sub Octave modes. But the Pico POG adds an all-new Filter section, making this the most versatile compact POG yet.

Three filters are selectable via the Filter button: Tone, which adjusts bass and treble of all three voices; Low Pass Filter mode, which attenuates high-end on the octave voices only; and High Pass Filter mode, where low-end is trimmed on octave voices only.

This will be a welcome addition for anyone who finds upper octave tones too tinny, or lower octaves too woofy – now you can hone the pedal’s sound to match the rest of your rig. The tone section’s flexibility is highlighted by the always excellent Bill Ruppert in EHX’s official demo video below.

Perhaps most excitingly of all, EHX has said the Pico POG will be the first in a line of Pico-sized mini pedals, so we can expect downsized versions of classic effects in the near future. Pico Small Clone and Stone next, please…

The Pico POG is available now for $240, including a 9V power supply – check out EHX.com for more info.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.