Electro-Harmonix reissues classic Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled a faithful recreation of the company’s original violet-colored 1973 Ram’s Head Big Muff fuzz/distortion pedal, a circuit known for its exceptional sustain and articulate string separation, and popularized by David Gilmour.

The new pedal shrinks the original’s circuit into a smaller, pedalboard-friendly enclosure, and adds several features, including true bypass switching, an LED to indicate effect status and the option of being powered by a 9V AC adapter.

Otherwise, there’s the same streamlined layout, with just three controls – level, tone and sustain, the last of which dials in the amount of distortion.

Best of all, while the new Ram’s Head offers up the same saturated tones and, if you desire, feedback-drenched sonic mayhem, it comes with a much smaller price tag – just $99 – than the originals you’ll find on the secondhand market these days.

