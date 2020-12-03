Electro-Harmonix takes its analog vibrato/chorus game to the next level with the Eddy

Electro-Harmonix is renowned for its bucket brigade-based modulation pedals – the Small Clone and Electric Mistress among the most iconic – and now the company has announced a new analog chorus/vibrato set to join the ranks, the Eddy.

As you’d expect, the pedal’s circuitry is all-analog, but offers a wealth of flexibility courtesy of envelope and expression control over modulation rate and depth, as well as LFO shape adjustment and a tone control.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

You can switch between vibrato or chorus via a toggle switch, while an external expression pedal can be set to adjust rate or depth.

In a neat touch, two LEDs are onboard – a white LED shows the on/off status, and a blue strobing LED pulses in time with the rate and shape of the modulation.

This will be a breath of fresh air for anyone who longs for a more flexible, usable chorus from EHX, and one that can compete with the contemporary analog chorus pedals on the market.

The Eddy is available now for $99, including 9V power supply. Head over to EHX for more info.