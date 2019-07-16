Enter for Your Chance to Win a $500 Southwest Airlines Gift Card, Thanks to Ciari Guitars

Ciari Guitars is gearing up to officially launch what they call "the world's first premium travel guitar" at Summer NAMM 2019. The Ascender is a gig-ready, full-size, premium-quality guitar with unparalleled convenience — it folds in half with the release of a concealed lever, becoming small enough to fit inside of a backpack. You can check out a demo of the guitar in the video above.

Ahead of the launch, Ciari is celebrating the Ascender — and all things travel — by offering you the chance to win a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card.

Sign up for your chance to win using the form right here (or below) between now and August 31, 2019. Contest open to U.S. residents only.

For more, head over to ciariguitars.com.