Epiphone takes a baroque turn with Adam Jones' latest limited-edition Art Collection Les Paul

By Matt Owen
published

The third of seven limited-edition Adam Jones Epiphone Les Pauls continues the precedent set by its predecessors: classic LP visuals up front, dazzling artwork on the back

Epiphone Adam Jones "Study for self-portrait with rose skirt and a mouse" by Julie Heffernan Les Paul
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Late last year, Adam Jones’ long-awaited Epiphone Les Paul Custom signature guitar finally arrived, though did so with an eyebrow-raising twist.

The initial Silverburst beauty was revealed to be one of seven in a series of limited-edition Epiphone Art Collection guitars, each of which will be limited to just 800 units apiece.

The artworks adorning the rear of the instruments were selected by the Tool maestro himself, with the first flashing an intricate “Veil of Bees” motif. The second, dubbed “The Berserker”, was even more eye-catching.

Now, the third Adam Jones Art Collection guitar has been unveiled – “Study for Self-Portrait with Rose Skirt and a Mouse”, which features artwork by Julie Heffernan.

Image 1 of 2
Epiphone Adam Jones "Study for self-portrait with rose skirt and a mouse" by Julie Heffernan Les Paul
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Admittedly, that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue quite like the previous Epiphone efforts. Stylistically, the baroque-flavored Heffernan model is the complete visual and thematic opposite of The Berserker, trading the fiery depiction of a sword-wielding warrior for something far more calming and peaceful.

Aesthetically speaking, it’s more aligned with the original Veil of Bees model, which boasted artwork composed by Mark Ryden.

As is always the case with Jones’ Art Collection models, the unique artwork on the back of the body is the only thing that separates “Self-Portrait” from its six-string siblings.

Image 1 of 3
Epiphone Adam Jones "Study for self-portrait with rose skirt and a mouse" by Julie Heffernan Les Paul
(Image credit: Epiphone)

To recap its spec sheet, the Epiphone Les Paul Custom features a bound mahogany body with a maple cap, which is joined by an Adam Jones Custom-profile, three-piece bound maple neck. The block-inlaid ebony fretboard, meanwhile, offers 22 medium frets, a GraphTech nut and a 12” radius.

The 24.75”-scale LP also recruits a classic hardware combo comprising an Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic and LockTone Stop Bar tailpiece, with vintage-style chrome tuners also making the cut.

In terms of tone, a reverse-mounted Epiphone ProBucker Custom neck pickup lines up alongside a Seymour Duncan Distortion bridge humbucker, and both are at the mercy of an orthodox Les Paul control layout.

Image 1 of 2
Epiphone Adam Jones "Study for self-portrait with rose skirt and a mouse" by Julie Heffernan Les Paul
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Other notable Jones-specific specs include PosiLock strap buttons and a commemorative control cavity cover that features the name of the artwork and the artist.

Once again, the Self-Portrait model is available for $1,299.

We recently gave the Berzerker model a full 5 out of 5 review, concluding, “Aesthetically and tonally, this could easily be the finest Les Paul ever produced by Epiphone”.

Head over to Epiphone (opens in new tab) for more information.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.