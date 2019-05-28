Epiphone Announces the George Thorogood “White Fang” ES-125TDC Outfit

Epiphone has announced the Ltd. Ed. George Thorogood “White Fang” ES-125TDC Outfit, based on Thorogood’s late Fifties two-pickup ES-12. The new hollowbody archtop model boasts a laminated maple body with a Bone White finish and removable “Cobra” sticker, a mahogany neck and a pao ferro fingerboard.

There’s also a pau ferro floating bridge, traditional "diamond" trapeze tailpiece (secured to the top) and Wilkinson deluxe tuners. Pickups are a pair of P-90 PRO single-coils.

Said Thorogood, “My new Epiphones are like riding a thoroughbred horse—you have to hold them back. You should have more to work with not less. That’s when it gets fun. I used to struggle with my old guitars backstage. Now, I can’t wait to get to the gig. Thanks, Epiphone!”

The White Fang comes with a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity and a custom hard case with “snake-skin” handle and is available for $899.

