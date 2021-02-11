Epiphone introduces new Emperor Swingster hollowbody model for 2021

Epiphone has introduced its latest iteration of the Emperor hollowbody electric guitar – the elegantly appointed, oh-so-metallic Emperor Swingster.

Aiming to cater to the sonic and aesthetic demands of various genres – including jazz, blues, rockabilly, country and rock – the Emperor Swingster flashes a number of classy aesthetic appointments, including a Clipped Dove Wing headstock adorned with a Tree of Life inlay.

Construction-wise, the guitar is composed of a five-ply mahogany body, mahogany neck and an Indian laurel fretboard. A SlimTaper neck profile features, which promotes comfortable and swift 'board transitions.

In terms of tone, the Emperor Swingster boasts two SwingBucker pickups, each with a dedicated volume and tone control, selectable via a three-way toggle.

Sonic horizons are widened thanks to volume control push/pull switches, which provide series/parallel switching for the pickups.

Image 1 of 3 Epiphone Emperor Swingster in Forest Green Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 3 Epiphone Emperor Swingster in Delta Blue Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 3 of 3 Epiphone Emperor Swingster in Black Aged Gloss (Image credit: Epiphone)

The hollowbody model is available in three finishes – Forest Green Metallic, Delta Blue Metallic and Black Aged Gloss – and is capped off with a licensed Bigsby vibrato with wire handle, LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge on a pinned wooden bridge, and Grover Rotomatic tuning machines.

The Epiphone Emperor Swingster is available now for $749.

Head over to Epiphone for more info.