Eric Bibb announces new album Dear America, drops blues-soaked single, Born Of A Woman

Eric Bibb has announced his latest album, Dear America, and shared the record’s second single, Born Of A Woman.

The album – Bibb’s first since he signed for Provogue Records / Mascot Label Group – will be released on September 10, and will see the Grammy-nominated artist join forces with a slew of musical heavyweights.

A masterclass in Bibb’s formidable fingerstyle powers, Born Of A Woman offers up a blues-soaked acoustic guitar progression, a kaleidoscope of slide passages and a smattering of lead licks that punctuate the track with a sweet, bite-y electric guitar tone.

The track also features singer-songwriter Shaneeka Simon, who is on hand to converse with Bibb via an effortless vocal chemistry that sits atop the wall of six-string sounds. Check out the track in the video below.

Born Of A Woman will make its way on to the tracklist alongside Bibb’s previously released single Whole World’s Got The Blues, which saw him recruit the services of fellow blues titan Eric Gales.

Simon and Gales aren’t the only guests set to appear on the upcoming album, with spots scheduled for lapsteel legend Chuck Campbell, double-bass star Ron Carter and harmonica maestro Billy Branch.

Gospel singer Lisa Mills, bass guitar player Tommy Sims and producer-songwriter Glen Scott are also penciled in to play on Dear America.

“This album is a love letter,” comments Bibb. “Because all of America’s woes, and the woes of the world, can only come into some kind of healing and balance with that energy we call love.

“That’s my conviction. You see young people now and it’s amazing, with the whole Black Lives Matter movement. All of those things let me know that there is a kind of reverberation from that ‘60s energy.

“You can’t keep a good thing down,” he continued. “Now we’re at that ‘watch and pray’ moment, and it’s an incredibly inspiring time to be writing songs.”

Eric Bibb’s Dear America is available to pre-order now, ahead of its release on September 10.