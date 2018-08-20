Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album, 'Happy Xmas'

Eric Clapton has announced Happy Xmas, a Christmas album featuring a mix of holiday standards, lesser-known Christmas songs and one original track, “For Love On Christmas Day.”

The album—Slowhand's first full-length foray into holiday music—will arrive October 12 via Bushbranch/Surfdog. It's the legendary guitarist's first album since 2016's I Still Do.

"I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals,” Clapton told Billboard about the album. “I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.’”

Happy Xmas was co-produced by Clapton with Simon Climie. You can check out its Clapton-designed cover art and tracklist below.

Happy Xmas Track List:

1. White Christmas

2. Away In A Manger (Once In Royal David’s City)

3. For Love On Christmas Day

4. Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday

5. Christmas Tears

6. Home For The Holidays

7. Jingle Bells (In Memory Of Avicii)

8. Christmas In My Hometown

9. It’s Christmas

10. Sentimental Moments

11. Lonesome Christmas

12. Silent Night

13. Merry Christmas Baby

14. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas