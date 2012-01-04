Eric Johnson Announces January Tour

Guitar great Eric Johnson has announced a run of shows in the U.S. that kicks off tonight in Foxborough, Masschusetts. The tour comes in support of his latest album, Up Close, which was released back in 2010.

It's also been revealed that most of the shows on the upcoming trek will feature an evening with Eric Johnson as Eric and his band, with Eric, bassist Chris Maresh and drummer Wayne Salzmann being the only musicians on stage.

We recently discussed the upcoming tour with Eric, and you can check out the full chat here.

Eric Johnson January 2012 Tour Dates