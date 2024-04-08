“Monster lineup here”: Eric Johnson and Michael Landau honor Jeff Beck with a fretboard-burning Freeway Jam cover

By Phil Weller
published

The two Stratocaster masters recently shared the stage for a Beck-honoring jam

Eric johnson Michael Landau
(Image credit: GTR🎸ULTRA YouTube)

Fresh from burning frets on the G3 reunion tour, Eric Johnson has joined forces with session great Michael Landau for a rich and soulful cover of Jeff Beck’s Freeway Jam.  

The pair recently wrapped a four-date Tone-A-Rama tour, which played host to the improv-heavy jam that saw both Stratocaster masters tip their hats to the late Jeff Beck on the opening night at House of Blues, Dallas.

