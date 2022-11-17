Ernie Ball promises “unsurpassed comfort and control” with its new Comfort Slides

Ernie Ball has debuted the latest addition to its lineup of electric guitar and acoustic guitar accessories – its three-strong range of Comfort Slides, which aim to provide players with the ultimate slide playing experience.

Joining the brand’s steel bar, glass and chrome-plated brass alternatives, the Comfort Slides vow to deliver “unsurpassed comfort and control” thanks to a newly appointed soft inner sleeve.

Said inner sleeve arrives in three different colors depending on the slide size – yellow for small, green for medium, purple for large – and promotes a secure fit that hopes to maximize comfort and control.

And, as an added bonus, the bright sleeve colors are also said to provide greater visibility when playing in dark environments.

Image 1 of 3 Ernie Ball Comfort Slide Small (Image credit: Ernie Ball) Ernie Ball Comfort Slide Medium (Image credit: Ernie Ball) Ernie Ball Comfort Slide Large (Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The sleeve also covers the diameter of the slide’s bottom section, which provides a barrier between the player’s finger and the rolled metal edge. Again, it’s a nifty extra detail that helps Ernie Ball provide what looks to be one of the most comfortable slides on the market.

On the exterior, the slide makes use of a black chrome-plated brass, which allows the notes to ring out with a “bright, chimey tone and maximum sustain”.

In terms of size, small is recommended for players with ring sizes of 5-7, while medium is for those with a ring size of 8-10. Large, meanwhile, caters to 11-13 ring sizes.

Each Comfort Slide is available now for $18.

For more information, head over to Ernie Ball (opens in new tab).

Ernie Ball has been busy revamping its accessories range in recent months, having partnered with Gruv Gear for a new FretWraps line.