Ernie Ball and Gruv Gear team up for new FretWraps line

By Matt Parker
published

It’s a wrap, as the two brands conspire to end unwanted string ring

Ernie Ball FretWraps by Gruv Gear
(Image credit: Ernie Ball / Gruv Gear)

Guitar giant Ernie Ball has collaborated with instrument accessories brand Gruv Gear to produce a new line of co-branded string dampeners. 

Gruv Gear’s original FretWraps will be familiar to most two-handed tapping types already, but for the uninitiated they essentially pop around the nut or fretboard (affixed by an adjustable velcro-style strap) in order to reduce overtones and resonance. It’s a handy aide for recordings or performances where you don’t want open strings ringing all over the place.

The new line includes small, medium and large sizes. Small is best suited to traditional six-string electric guitars and four-string basses, medium is handy for the classical guitars and five-string basses, and large is for your biggest ‘boards, as found on six-string basses and seven- or eight-string guitars.

Ernie Ball FretWraps by Gruv Gear

(Image credit: Ernie Ball / Gruv Gear)

“What an honor to team up with our friends at Ernie Ball!” says GruvGear founder Jay Baldemor. 

“When we first invented FretWraps well over 10 years ago, I didn’t realize it would become such an indispensable tool for guitarists and bassists worldwide. Having the stellar Ernie Ball badge on this wildly popular product marks another great milestone for both companies. We’re all very excited!”

In celebration, Ernie Ball has commissioned the titan of tech metal shred that is Jason Richardson to put them all through their paces in a melee of six- and seven-string guitar; and six-string bass. You can check out the surprisingly exciting results in the video above.

All three sizes of Ernie Ball FretWraps by Gruv Gear will retail for $16.99. Head to Ernie Ball’s site (opens in new tab) for more information.

