Ernie Ball debuts Volt compact pedalboard power supply

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Ernie Ball has been steadily expanding its guitar accessory offering over the past few years, and now it’s entered the pedalboard power supply arena with the diminutive Volt.

The compact design measures just 90x59x23mm – smaller than a pack of the company’s iconic Slinky electric guitar strings – and features five regulated 9/18V outputs, rated at 300mA apiece.

Each output features LED indicators, with short circuit and thermal protection, as well as “complete electrical isolation”, according to Ernie Ball.

Interchangeable US, UK, EU and China plugs are included for the unit’s universal AC adaptor, while multiple Volts can be daisy-chained together for more power – similar to Cioks’ DC Link and Strymon’s Ojai power supplies.

The Volt is available from February for $99. Ernie Ball has more info.