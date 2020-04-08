Ernie Ball is now manufacturing face masks to help fight coronavirus

Ernie Ball has announced it has converted a portion of its Coachella, California guitar string and accessories manufacturing factory to the production of face masks to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility, located in Coachella, California, will produce approximately 400 two-ply 100% cotton knit jersey masks each day.

Coachella is located in Riverside County, where there is a mandate that everyone wear facial protection while outside.

“We are dedicating our accessories and strap manufacturing departments to producing mask and are making it a top priority,” said Ernie Ball CEO Brian Ball.

“The Coachella Valley is our home and we want to help both local charities and the residents as well.”

The first several runs of masks will be donated to the employees and clienteles of Martha’s Village and other Coachella Valley organizations.

Said Martha’s Village president and CEO Linda Barrack, “This is an amazing, potentially life-saving donation and fulfills a very important need for both our frontline staff and more than 120 homeless residents, of which over half are families with children, that otherwise cannot afford masks.

“We have over 60 employees that are working very hard to keep up with the rising level of services from the community during this pandemic and this will help to continue to ensure their safety.”

Ernie Ball plans to make masks available to all Coachella Valley residents for free in the near future. Residents will be able to sign up online and a free mask will be delivered to their home.

“We will be sure to alert residents when masks are available,” said Ball. “We believe it’s by joining together that we stay strong and we are proud to play a role in helping our community be safe.”

Recently, Florida-based guitar case company Gator Co. announced the launch of a line of music-themed fabric masks for those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.