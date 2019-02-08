Ernie Ball Music Man Release February Ball Family Reserve Collection

Valentine in Baby Blue, John Petrucci 15 in Paradise Pink, Majesty in Charred Silver, and StingRay Special Bass in Dargie Delight 3.

Ernie Ball Music Man's Ball Family Reserve series is a celebration of the company's heritage in instrument craftsmanship. These rare pieces are offered in limited production runs and allow Ernie Ball Music Man to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and loyal artists.

This month's collection features the Majesty in Charred Silver, Valentine in Baby Blue, StingRay Special Bass in Dargie Delight 3, and the John Petrucci 15 in Paradise Pink. You can find out more about these unique guitars below.

Majesty in Charred Silver

This John Petrucci Majesty features a striking Charred Silver Sparkle finish covering the entire body, headstock, and back of the neck. The streamlined fretboard comes with two strips of pearl inlays, replacing the traditional Majesty shield position markers. Each guitar is also hang signed by John Petrucci on the tremolo cover. Limited to 120 pieces worldwide.

Valentine in Baby Blue

This Ball Family Reserve Valentine offers a select ash body with a custom Baby Blue finish, black pickup rings and chrome hardware. Featuring pearl block inlays and a headstock painted to match the body. Offering a beautiful figured, roasted maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and hand-fitted white binding. Each guitar is hand signed by James Valentine on the cavity cover. Limited to 48 pieces worldwide.

StingRay Special Bass in Dargie Delight 3

This unique bass features a custom Dargie Delight 3 matte finish with all black hardware, and offers a streamlined fretboard with two strips of pearl inlays, replacing the traditional white dot position markers. This StingRay bass comes with matte finish on the back of the neck and the headstock and features new, lightweight Ernie Ball Music Man tuning keys. Limited to 98 pieces worldwide.

John Petrucci 15 in Paradise Pink

The Ball Family Reserve John Petrucci 15 guitar features a flame figured maple top in a hand-stained custom Paradise Pink finish, with a translucent finish on the back. The 24-fret ebony fingerboard does not feature fret markers for a streamlined unique appearance. Offering a beautiful figured, roasted maple neck with ebony fingerboard and hand fitted white binding. Each guitar is hand signed by John Petrucci on the tremolo cover. Limited to 110 pieces worldwide.

For full details, head over to music-man.com/bfr/february-2019.