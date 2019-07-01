Ernie Ball Music Man Releases Jason Richardson Artist Series 7-String Cutlass Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced the all-new Jason Richardson Artist Series 7-string Cutlass guitar. You can watch a teaser video above.

The Jason Richardson model features a lightweight alder body with exclusive Buckeye Burl top finish, a select figured roasted maple neck with ebony fingerboard, custom Ernie Ball Music Man 7-string humbucking pickups, a contoured lower horn for superior upper fret access, a push-push volume pot for up to 20db boost, 24 stainless steel frets, a 3-way pick-up selector switch, all black hardware, and a custom laser etched artist series neck plate. The guitar starts at $3,499 and is available in the U.S. beginning today and globally beginning August 1.

Richardson has “earned, grown and played his way” into his current position as an Ernie Ball Music Man signature artist, says Ernie Ball Music Man CEO Sterling Ball in a recent interview with Guitar World. “He’s a really crazy-talented kid who became part of the family at a very young age. As far as his playing, he has a gift that’s insane. And the pace at which it’s elevated has been spectacular.”

The Artist Series is a new endeavor for Ernie Ball Music Man, offering artist-customized variations of existing instruments in the Ernie Ball Music Man line to the public for the first time. 2019 Artist Series releases also include the Joe Dart Sterling bass, the Dustin Kensrue StingRay guitar, and the Hunter Hayes Cutlass guitars.

To find out more, head over to music-man.com.