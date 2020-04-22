Ernie Ball Music Man unveils sparkling Ball Family Reserve April line-up in red, white and green

Ernie Ball is back with the newest offerings from its Ball Family Reserve Collection, which EB touts as "a celebration of the company's heritage in instrument craftsmanship."

This month's electric guitar models include a Gremlin Sparkle Majesty, Brilliant Blue StingRay and Scarlet Red Cutlass SSS.

Find out more about these limited-edition pieces below.

Majesty in Gremlin Sparkle

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

This Ball Family Reserve Majesty sports an all-over Gremlin Sparkle finish, covering the body, headstock and back of neck.

Features include all black hardware (bridge, knobs, tuners, switches, pole pieces and backplates) and a tremolo cover hand-signed by John Petrucci. The fretboard omits the first position Majesty inlay and additional position markers for a streamlined look.

The Majesty in Gremlin Sparkle is limited to 89 pieces worldwide.

StingRay in Brilliant Blue

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Features on this Ball Family Reserve StingRay include a lightweight okoume body with a custom Brilliant Blue sparkle finish, roasted figured maple neck and ebony fretboard with pearlescent white block position markers.

There’s also black hardware, black pickguard and chrome pickup covers.

The StingRay in Brilliant Blue is limited to 52 pieces worldwide.

Cutlass in Scarlet Red

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The Ball Family Reserve Cutlass SSS features a lightweight alder body in a Scarlet Red polyester finish with a matching painted headstock.

There’s also a satin-finished figured roasted maple neck and maple fretboard with larger white position markers and hand-fitted white binding.

The Cutlass SSS in Scarlet Red is limited to 51 pieces worldwide.

As always, for more information on all three Ball Family Reserve models head to Music Man.