Feast your eyes on Ernie Ball Music Man’s stunning February Ball Family Reserve Collection guitars

We always look forward to Ernie Ball Music Man’s Ball Family Reserve Collection, and this month’s offerings don’t disappoint, with a Majesty electric guitar in Jester Red, a StingRay5 Special bass in Ginger Burst and a Valentine model in Walnut Flame.

You can learn more about these impressive limited-edition pieces below.

Majesty in Jester Red

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to 60 pieces worldwide, the Ball Family Reserve Majesty boasts an augmented spalted maple shield over an exclusive Jester Red finish.

Features include an ebony fretboard with cream binding and DiMarzio Dream Catcher and Rain Maker cream humbuckers.

StingRay5 Special in Ginger Burst

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The Ball Family Reserve StingRay5 Special features a lightweight okoume body with a custom Ginger Burst sparkle finish applied to the body, the back of the neck and the headstock.

Other features include chrome hardware, a black three-ply pickguard and contrasting chrome knobs.

The StingRay5 Special is limited to 89 pieces worldwide.

Valentine in Walnut Flame

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to 57 pieces worldwide, the Ball Family Reserve Valentine boasts a double-bound ash body with a maple top in a Walnut Flame finish.

Features include a roasted figured maple neck with a herringbone inlay and custom Ernie Ball Music Man 'Ranger' pickups which, according to the company, offer a wider frequency range than traditional pickups.

As always, for more information head to Music Man.