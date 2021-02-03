Ernie Ball seeks to streamline your string-changing experience with the new Pegwinder Plus

Ernie Ball has released the new Pegwinder Plus – an "essential tool for guitarists" that seeks to streamline your string changing experience by offering everything you may need in one compact tool.

Featuring a non-abrasive universal peghead slot that fits electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars, the Pegwinder Plus boasts a ball bearing design that makes for a smooth and swift string changing experience without running the risk of damaging your axe.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Elsewhere, the handy tool sports a built in acoustic pin puller at the base of its handle, removing the need for any additional tools when you're trying to remove stubborn bridge pins.

A soft ergonomic grip finished in black and yellow ensures maximum comfort, and stands out on dark stages when you need to change that pesky G string after a mid-solo snappage.

The compact design means the tool fits comfortably in most cases and gigbags, too.

The Ernie Ball Pegwinder Plus is available now for $14. Head over to Ernie Ball for more info.