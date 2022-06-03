NAMM 2022: ESP unveils some of the most eye-catching guitar designs of the show so far with its new Exhibition Limited lineup

By published

The 18 Japanese-built, one-of-a-kind instruments sport coveted wood stocks, special wood processing, experimental painting techniques and more

ESP Exhibition Limited Series 2022
(Image credit: ESP)

NAMM 2022: After last year's ESP Exhibition Limited Series drop – which featured some of the most lavishly appointed and eye-catching electric guitars imaginable – we were skeptical of the guitar giant's ability to top such a lineup this year. 

But top it they have, and in some style, too. Behold, ESP's latest batch of handcrafted Exhibition Limited Series models, debuted for NAMM 2022.

Comprising 18 one-of-a-kind made-in-Japan guitars – most featuring ESP's Snapper, M-II Arrow, Stream GT, Mystique or FRX shape, with the exception of two fully hand-carved models – this year's Exhibition Limited Series makes use of “the most rare and coveted wood stocks, special wood processing, experimental painting techniques and unique hand-built hardware”.

ESP Exhibition Limited Series 2022

ESP Exhibition Limited Mystique-CTM (Image credit: ESP)

The line also features premier-quality components, and in many cases boast hardware elements like bridges, tailpieces, pickup rings, pickup covers and more that have been created specifically for these instruments.

“Every year at NAMM, people visit the ESP booth to photograph our special ESP USA and Exhibition Limited Series guitars,” says Matt Masciandaro, President and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company. “They represent the most original creative guitar craftwork from some of the best luthiers in the world.”

ESP Exhibition Limited Series 2022

(Image credit: ESP)

Our favorites from the drop – which were admittedly hard to pick – are the Mystique-CTM, which complements a Honduran mahogany body and quilted maple top with a stunningly ornate pearl/abalone inlay spanning the length of the fretboard; the none-more-gothic Horizon-CTM FR, which sports a 3D skeleton and flames hand-carved into its alder laminate body; and the Wolves, which features a pair of literal carved wolves for its body and moon cycle inlays on its Macassar ebony fingerboard.

ESP Exhibition Limited Series 2022

(Image credit: ESP)

The 18 guitars in the drop have already been pre-selected by ESP's global network of dealers and distributors, where upon delivery they'll be made available for sale to the public. We can't yet confirm pricing, but we can't imagine they'll be cheap.

For more info, including shots of all the guitars in 2022's Exhibition Limited Series, head to ESP (opens in new tab).

And be sure to head to our dedicated NAMM 2022 hub for the latest news, rumors and predictions from this year's event.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).