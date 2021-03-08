ESP unveils its lavishly appointed Exhibition Limited Custom Shop collection for 2021

The sheer scale of ESP's product lineup for 2021 is something to behold. Already, the company has introduced a slew of new LTD Deluxe models, the Arctic Metal Series – a color scheme-flipped version of its single-pickup Black Metal Series – and new signature guitars to boot, including the LTD Josh Middleton JM-II, and Kirk Hammett's 30th Anniversary Signature KH-3 Spider.

Yes, if there's one thing we can be sure of every year, it's that ESP will bring the eye candy. But if you thought the aforementioned models were sweet, wait 'til you lay your eyes on the company's new Custom Shop offerings.

A collection of one-of-a-kind electric guitars and basses – each created by the master luthiers at ESP's Custom Shop in Japan – the Exhibition Limited 2021 series showcases the “very best of [the luthiers'] own unmatched design skills and unlimited creativity”.

Says ESP: “The instruments in the Exhibition Limited Series use special tonewoods, custom-crafted hardware, unique aesthetic materials, and the very best in components, resulting in some of the finest guitars and basses ever made available for both serious players and collectors.”

Normally, you'd expect to see these exclusive creations on display at NAMM, but given the show's cancellation this year, the display has moved to the virtual realm.

We've collated some of our favorites from the series below, but make sure you head over to ESP Guitars to check out the full range of 38 guitars and basses.