ESP unveils its lavishly appointed Exhibition Limited Custom Shop collection for 2021

The sheer scale of ESP's product lineup for 2021 is something to behold. Already, the company has introduced a slew of new LTD Deluxe models, the Arctic Metal Series – a color scheme-flipped version of its single-pickup Black Metal Series – and new signature guitars to boot, including the LTD Josh Middleton JM-II, and Kirk Hammett's 30th Anniversary Signature KH-3 Spider.
Yes, if there's one thing we can be sure of every year, it's that ESP will bring the eye candy. But if you thought the aforementioned models were sweet, wait 'til you lay your eyes on the company's new Custom Shop offerings.
A collection of one-of-a-kind electric guitars and basses – each created by the master luthiers at ESP's Custom Shop in Japan – the Exhibition Limited 2021 series showcases the “very best of [the luthiers'] own unmatched design skills and unlimited creativity”.
Says ESP: “The instruments in the Exhibition Limited Series use special tonewoods, custom-crafted hardware, unique aesthetic materials, and the very best in components, resulting in some of the finest guitars and basses ever made available for both serious players and collectors.”
Normally, you'd expect to see these exclusive creations on display at NAMM, but given the show's cancellation this year, the display has moved to the virtual realm.
We've collated some of our favorites from the series below, but make sure you head over to ESP Guitars to check out the full range of 38 guitars and basses.
STREAM-GT CTM
– Quilted maple top/back w/ See Thru Black and See Thru Red finish
– Jasper center
– Birds eye maple neck
– Ebony fingerboard
– EMG 66/EMG57 active pickups
FRX-CTM FR
– Honeycomb flamed maple/Blue & Purple resin top
– Honduran mahogany body
– Rosewood neck
– Cocobolo fingerboard
– Seymour Duncan Sentient, Nazgul pickups w/ custom honeycomb covers
FRX-CTM-FT NT
– Stabilized multicolor Resin Works buckeye burl / blackboard top
– Roasted ash body
– Rosewood neck
– Macassar ebony fingerboard
– Bare Knuckle Cold Sweat pickups
MYSTIQUE-CTM NT
– Claro Walnut top w/ gold leaf graphic
– Claro Walnut body back w/ Honduran Mahogany center
– Rosewood neck
– Macassar ebony fingerboard
– Seymour Duncan ‘59/JB pickups w/ custom wood covers
MYSTIQUE-CTM NT
– Quilted maple top and back in Green Natural Fade
– Honduran mahogany body center
– Karin neck
– Ebony fingerboard w/Phoenix inlay and quilted maple binding
– Seymour Duncan 59/Jazz hybrid, 59/JB hybrid pickups w/ custom wood covers
M-II CTM NT
– Blue resin top w/brass powder binding
– Alder body
– 3-piece maple neck
– Black & white ebony fingerboard
– Bare Knuckle Cold Sweat pickups
ARROW-CTM NT
– Flamed maple w/carbon fiber top
– Mahogany body
– 5-piece flamed maple neck
– Flamed maple fingerboard w/carbon fiber inlays
– EMG 66/EMG57 active pickups
EC-CTM
– Hinoki top in colorful wood tiles w/Honduran rosewood binding
– Honduran mahogany body
– Birds eye maple neck
– Cocobolo fingerboard
– Seymour Duncan 59/Jazz hybrid, 59/JB hybrid pickups w/ custom wood covers
THROBBER-CTM
– Buckeye burl flat top w/Blue resin/walnut top
– Roasted swamp ash body
– Roasted flamed maple neck
– Black & white ebony fingerboard
– Seymour Duncan 59/Jazz hybrid, JB/Custom hybrid pickups with custom wood covers
PROTOTYPE BASS-6
– Macassar ebony top
– Swamp ash body
– Flamed maple multi-laminated neck
– Macassar ebony fingerboard
– Aguilar 6SD-D4 pickups w/ custom wood covers