Europe Tap Kevin Shirley to Produce New Album

Europe have confirmed that they have tapped famed producer Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion, Black Stone Cheery, Journey) to produce their next studio.

The album, which will be the follow-up to 2009's Last Look at Eden, is tentatively scheduled for an April 2012 release.

"We still feel we have one hell of a rock record to make" says Europe singer Joey Tempest. "Kevin’s the man for the job. We love his work with Bonamassa, Black Country Communion, and Black Stone Cherry. He's the real deal. We're ready to do some serious damage."

“We've toured for one and a half years" added Tempest. "It’s time to write and record some new songs and get back on the road again in 2012."

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the band playing a new track, "Doghouse," on their recent UK tour below.