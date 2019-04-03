Eventide Releases Instant Flanger Mk II Software for Mac/PC

Eventide is proud to release the Instant Flanger Mk II plug-in — perfectly emulating the iconic sounds of the recording technology trailblazer’s original Instant Flanger hardware released in 1975, and available with added creative features and functionality for use in all of the most popular DAWs. Above, watch Eventide artist Vanny Tonon demonstrate how to use the plug-in with guitar.

Creative mixing and sound design for modern music production, video game, and motion picture scores can easily be achieved by any musician or engineer using Instant Flanger Mk II. As an easy-to-use, expressive plugin that offers new creative controls and features while retaining the magical sound and functionality of the original hardware, Instant Flanger Mk II delivers stunning results for any mix or desirable flanging track effect.

The original Eventide Clockworks Instant Flanger hardware was among the world’s first pro audio effects boxes, so who better to reintroduce its innovations to today’s DAW-driven production populace than Eventide’s "resident fossil," Tony Agnello. He begins by answering an obvious question:

“Why ‘instant’? Well, the original hardware was designed to give artists the ability to ‘instantly’ create the psychedelic sound effect that otherwise required two tape machines, a bunch of cables, and a deft touch. Its introduction in 1975 ushered in the era of electronic studio effects. [Grammy-winning producer] Tony Visconti used it to magically transform an ordinary piano into an otherworldly harpsichord on David Bowie’s 'Ashes To Ashes.' Also our innovation of adding a de-correlated output was seized upon by engineers who were seeking to create rich stereo images — case in point being Bill Wittman’s brilliant use of the ‘pseudo stereo’ effect on Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’.”

“For years and years I had set up two to three tape recorders to achieve real, genuine flanging and phasing," Visconti adds. "Instant Flanger Mk II is the first plug-in to achieve the same exact effect without harming tape recorders. ‘Itchycoo Park’ and ‘I Am The Walrus’ are now available to everybody!”

Eventide’s updated Instant Flanger Mk II plug-in is a more authentic recreation of the original Eventide Clockworks Instant Flanger in appearance, and most importantly, sound.

Creative controls and features:

• Three distinct flanging flavors — set MODE for SHALLOW, DEEP, or WIDE.

• MANUAL control allows adjustment of the ‘comb’ effect by turning the big knob.

• OSCILLATOR drives the flanging at a user-determined rate.

• ENVELOPE FOLLOWER drives the flanging based on the source signal’s amplitude.

• REMOTE maps the flanging control to a keyboard controller’s mod wheel for tactile manipulation.

• DEPTH allows users to set the intensity of the effect — 100% adds the dry signal to the delayed signal, -100% adds the phase inverted dry signal to the delayed signal.

• BOUNCE creates the distinctive effect of the tape machine’s capstan motor "hunting" for its proper speed when the engineer removed their thumb from the tape reel flange.

• SIDE CHAIN allows for triggering the ENVELOPE FOLLOWER from a separate source in the mix for inter-track mingling.

• Exercise total control of the OSCILLATOR with SYNC and RETRIG controls.

• Tame the intensity by removing low frequencies from the flanged signal with the LOW CUT knob.

Instant Flanger Mk II is now available as an AAX/AU/VST plug-in for Mac/PC at an introductory promo price of $37 USD until April 30, 2019 — rising thereafter to $129.00 USD — from Eventide dealers, or directly from eventideaudio.com.

The Instant Flanger Mk II software for Mac/PC is free to registered owners of Eventide’s Anthology X and Anthology XI software bundles.

For more in-depth information, including a free and fully-functional 30-day trial, please visit eventideaudio.com/instantflanger.