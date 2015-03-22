Everclear Premiere New Song, "American Monster" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "American Monster," a new song by Everclear.

The track is from the band's upcoming ninth studio album, Black Is the New Black, which will be released April 28 via The End Records. The vinyl version of the album will follow on June 16.

Watch the giant cassette in the video player below and tell us what you think of the song!

Black Is the New Black is a diverse offering from the band, completely devoid of ballads and nostalgia. The album, which features a healthy dose of tasteful shred guitar courtesy of Davey French, is a throwback to the potency and urgency of the band's indie debut, 1993's World of Noise.

Besides French, Everclear features drummer Sean Winchester, bassist Freddy Herrera, keyboardist Josh Crawley and, of course, singer/guitarist and band co-founder Art Alexakis.

“This is not an upbeat Everclear record," Alexakis says. "It’s pretty dark, lyrically and musically. When I would sit down with the guitar and start coming up with ideas, it was pushing toward a darker place. Which is kind of bizarre because right now things are really good! I feel safe enough to go to the dark places. And trust me, there's plenty of dark places in me. I've never had a shortage of that.”

Black Is the New Black is available as part of several pre-order bundles from The Omega Order. You also can pre-order it from iTunes and Amazon.

"American Monster" and "The Man Who Broke His Own Heart" are available for instant download via iTunes with pre-orders of the album. You can see a complete track list for the new album below.

In other Everclear news, May marks the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal 1995 Sparkle and Fade album, which spawned the hits "Santa Monica" and "Heroin Girl." The band will be doing a short run of dates in Australia in May to commemorate the anniversary; they'll even be performing the album in full. You can check out the dates below.

This summer, Everclear will embark on a major U.S. run as part of the Summerland Tour, which also will feature American Hi Fi, the Toadies and Fuel. Alexakis is curating the tour this year!

Black Is the New Black Track List:

01. Sugar Noise

02. The Man Who Broke His Own Heart

03. American Monster

04. Complacent

05. You

06. This Is Your Death Song

07. Simple and Plain

08. Anything Is Better Than This

09. Van Gogh Sun

10. Pretty Bomb

11. Safe

Sparkle and Fade Anniversary Tour of Australia:

May 7 – Adelaide – Fowlers – Tickets

May 8 – Melbourne – Corner Hotel – Tickets

May 9 – Brisbane – Eatons Hill FMX Festival – Tickets

May 10 – Sydney – Metro – Tickets

May 12 – Newcastle – Small Ballroom – Tickets

May 13 – Mona Vale – Mona Vale Hotel – Tickets

May 14 – Perth – Rosemount – Tickets