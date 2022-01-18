Every Time I Die announce breakup

Four-fifths of Buffalo metalcore group Every Time I Die have announced they have broken up.

The news was confirmed by electric guitar players Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams, bassist Stephen Micciche and drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, who issued a joint statement revealing the quartet had already played their last gig with the band.

Every Time I Die’s lead singer, Keith Buckley, was not included in the open letter.

“Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021,” read the statement. “While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.

“There has been no direct communication with Keith,” it continued, “because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.

“Every Time I Die was these five members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing with a new singer.

“Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any and all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will be cherished.”

Buckley responded to the statement by sharing a letter written by New York legal firm Savur Law, which had been retained by his bandmates “for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement”.

The letter, dated December 20, requested Buckley or his legal representative to contact Savur Law by December 27 so as to arrange an “amicable separation between the parties”.

It also ordered Buckley to “immediately cease and desist from making any statements… that defame, disparage or in any way criticize the professional name, prestige, image, reputation, practices or conduct” of the band or its members.

The development comes following the band’s announcement that they were working on their issues with Buckley “privately”, after the singer announced an impromptu hiatus with three dates left on Every Time I Die’s North American tour.

At the time of writing, Every Time I Die, who released their ninth studio album Radical last October, have deactivated their social media accounts.