EVH gives the Wolfgang Special a limited-edition Sassafras makeover

As well as launching the 5150III LBX-S head, EVH has unveiled a limited-edition version of the Wolfgang Special with a sassafras body.

The Limited Edition Wolfgang Special Sassafras promises a tone similar to mahogany and walnut - it’s the same tonewood used in Fender’s replica of Eric Johnson’s 1954 ‘Virginia’ Strat - with an arched top construction and Satin Black finish.

There’s a quartersawn, graphite-reinforced, baked-maple neck bolted on, with a hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish, and 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboard. There’s even a spoke wheel truss rod adjustor at the base of the neck.

Two direct-mount EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers provide the tones here, adjusted via a three-way toggle switch, 500K EVH Bourns low-friction volume pot, and a 250K EVH Bourns high-friction tone pot to prevent accidental changes.

You also get an EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking tremolo and R2 locking nut, as well as EVH’s trademark D-Tuna for quick drop D tuning tweaks.

The Limited Edition Wolfgang Special Sassafras is available from November 2020 for $1,399/£1,089. See EVH Gear for more info.