“If Ed were here today, he would not stop talking about this guitar. He would love this guitar”: Wolfgang Van Halen’s long-awaited EVH SA-126 signature model is officially launched – after 3 years of development

Named after Eddie's birthday and taking cues from the Bumblebee, the SA-126 was developed from a desire to build a guitar that didn't yet exist – and arrives with a new Wolfgang Van Halen demo video

EVH SA-126
(Image credit: EVH)

Back in January, EVH formally announced the SA-126 Special – Wolfgang Van Halen’s flagship signature guitar, which was created in collaboration with brand managing director Matt Bruck, Masterbuilder Chip Ellis, and pickup guru Tim Shaw.

After years of waiting, the unveiling of the hugely anticipated electric guitar came on what would have been Eddie Van Halen’s birthday – the instrument’s name is a direct tribute to this date – following various sightings of Wolfgang playing the guitar in the wild.

EVH SA-126 Special
(Image credit: EVH)

