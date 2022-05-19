EVH officially releases striking Gold Sparkle-finished Wolfgang WG Standard

After offering a teasing glimpse of its new-for-2022 electric guitar lineup earlier this year, EVH has now officially launched a gloriously finished Gold Sparkle EVH Wolfgang WG Standard.

As per the original announcement, the new-look iteration of the brand's entry level model features a basswood body, bolt-on baked maple neck and a 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fretboard.

Like its other Wolfgang WG Standard counterparts, the axe also has rolled fingerboard edges, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Other notable appointments include a pair of body-mounted EVH Wolfgang pickups, a black EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridge – which works alongside an R2 locking nut – and black knurled tone and volume control knobs that have been “dialed-in to Van Halen’s exacting specification”.

There's also a 25.5" scale length, three-way pickup selector switch and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

You can check out the oh-so-sparkly six-string in action in the video above.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: EVH)

It’s the latest colorway to be made available for the model, which also comes in Cream White, Gloss Black, Matte Army Drab, Quicksilver and Stryker Red. It’s also the second Sparkle finish of the lineup, after an existing Silver Sparkle look. Dare we say a Bronze Sparkle might also be on the way to complete the sparkle saga?

The Gold Sparkle Wolfgang WG Standard is available now for $699 – which, according to the EVH site, makes it one of the cheapest Wolfgang WG Standards available, with all but the Matte Army Drab ringing in at $749.

To find out more, head over to EVH.