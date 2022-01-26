EVH unveils new finishes, updates for 5150 Series, Wolfgang Special, Wolfgang WG Standard models

EVH has unveiled a number of fresh finishes and updates to its electric guitar lineup for 2022.
Though there are no earth-shattering shifts to the Eddie Van Halen-founded company's product line for the new year, many of its models – including some in the 5150, Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang WG Standard lines – have been treated to some sweet cosmetic updates.
Among these are a Gold Sparkle finish for the Wolfgang WG Standard, a quilted maple top option for the 5150 Deluxe and a radiant Solar finish for the Wolfgang Special QM.
Scroll down then, and we'll take you through each of the updates and new looks, model by model.
5150 Series
For 2022, the 5150 Series Standard model (the maple fingerboard edition) will be available in a new Slime Green finish, beginning in March.
The 5150 Series Deluxe guitar, meanwhile, will be made available in a quilt maple top – with an accompanying psychedelic Purple Daze finish – starting in March.
Elsewhere, the guitars remain the same, with basswood bodies and graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple necks with 12”-16” compound radius fingerboards boasting 22 jumbo frets and dot inlays.
Pickups are still the same pair of EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 'buckers, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs, a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout, and a kill switch on the lower bout. A Floyd Rose and EVH D-Tuna also come aboard both instruments.
The 5150 Series Standard in Slime Green will ring up at $1,099, while the quilt maple top 5150 Series Deluxe in Purple Daze will retail for $1,299.
Wolfgang Special
Beginning in April, the maple fingerboard Wolfgang Special – previously only available in Gloss Black and Polar White looks – will be available in a new Satin Surf Green finish.
Additionally, that same month, the Wolfgang Special QM will be given a new Solar colorway, adding to the already-present Chlorine Burst and Charcoal Burst finish options.
Elsewhere, all remains the same with the two models – the Wolfgang Special features a basswood body and a graphite-reinforced, bolt-on maple neck, while the Wolfgang Special QM adds a quilt maple top and features a baked maple neck. Both fretboards have a 12”-16” compound radius, with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.
Sonically, the guitars are outfitted with two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout. The guitars also a boast a Floyd Rose trem, Floyd Rose locking nut and EVH D-Tuna.
The maple fingerboard EVH Wolfgang Special in Satin Surf Green will be available for $1,099, while the Wolfgang Special QM in Solar will retail for $1,299.
Wolfgang WG Standard
Finally, starting in May, a Gold Sparkle finish will be added to the lineup of colorways available on the entry-level Wolfgang WG Standard model.
Otherwise, the basswood body, bolt-on baked maple neck and 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboard – with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets, and black dot inlays – all remain the same.
Also the same are the dual EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups with individual volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout. An EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special and R2 locking nut also come standard on the guitar.
Once available, the EVH Wolfgang WG Standard in Gold Sparkle will sell for $699.
For more info on all of these new models, point your browser on over to EVH Gear.