EVH unveils new finishes, updates for 5150 Series, Wolfgang Special, Wolfgang WG Standard models

EVH has unveiled a number of fresh finishes and updates to its electric guitar lineup for 2022.

Though there are no earth-shattering shifts to the Eddie Van Halen-founded company's product line for the new year, many of its models – including some in the 5150, Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang WG Standard lines – have been treated to some sweet cosmetic updates.

Among these are a Gold Sparkle finish for the Wolfgang WG Standard, a quilted maple top option for the 5150 Deluxe and a radiant Solar finish for the Wolfgang Special QM.

Scroll down then, and we'll take you through each of the updates and new looks, model by model.

5150 Series

Image 1 of 2 EVH 5150 Series Standard – Maple Fingerboard, Slime Green (Image credit: EVH Gear) Image 2 of 2 EVH 5150 Series Deluxe – Quilt Maple Top, Ebony Fingerboard, Purple Daze (Image credit: EVH Gear)

For 2022, the 5150 Series Standard model (the maple fingerboard edition) will be available in a new Slime Green finish, beginning in March.

The 5150 Series Deluxe guitar, meanwhile, will be made available in a quilt maple top – with an accompanying psychedelic Purple Daze finish – starting in March.

Elsewhere, the guitars remain the same, with basswood bodies and graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple necks with 12”-16” compound radius fingerboards boasting 22 jumbo frets and dot inlays.

Pickups are still the same pair of EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 'buckers, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs, a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout, and a kill switch on the lower bout. A Floyd Rose and EVH D-Tuna also come aboard both instruments.

The 5150 Series Standard in Slime Green will ring up at $1,099, while the quilt maple top 5150 Series Deluxe in Purple Daze will retail for $1,299.

Wolfgang Special

Image 1 of 2 EVH Wolfgang Special – Maple Fingerboard, Satin Surf Green (Image credit: EVH Gear) Image 2 of 2 EVH Wolfgang Special QM – Baked Maple Fingerboard, Solar (Image credit: EVH Gear)

Beginning in April, the maple fingerboard Wolfgang Special – previously only available in Gloss Black and Polar White looks – will be available in a new Satin Surf Green finish.

Additionally, that same month, the Wolfgang Special QM will be given a new Solar colorway, adding to the already-present Chlorine Burst and Charcoal Burst finish options.

Elsewhere, all remains the same with the two models – the Wolfgang Special features a basswood body and a graphite-reinforced, bolt-on maple neck, while the Wolfgang Special QM adds a quilt maple top and features a baked maple neck. Both fretboards have a 12”-16” compound radius, with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Sonically, the guitars are outfitted with two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout. The guitars also a boast a Floyd Rose trem, Floyd Rose locking nut and EVH D-Tuna.

The maple fingerboard EVH Wolfgang Special in Satin Surf Green will be available for $1,099, while the Wolfgang Special QM in Solar will retail for $1,299.

Wolfgang WG Standard

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard – Baked Maple Fingerboard, Gold Sparkle (Image credit: EVH Gear)

Finally, starting in May, a Gold Sparkle finish will be added to the lineup of colorways available on the entry-level Wolfgang WG Standard model.

Otherwise, the basswood body, bolt-on baked maple neck and 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboard – with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets, and black dot inlays – all remain the same.

Also the same are the dual EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups with individual volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout. An EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special and R2 locking nut also come standard on the guitar.

Once available, the EVH Wolfgang WG Standard in Gold Sparkle will sell for $699.

For more info on all of these new models, point your browser on over to EVH Gear.