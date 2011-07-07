Ex-Nevermore Guitarist Jeff Loomis to Begin Work on New Solo Album

Former Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis will be entering the studio on August 23 to begin recording his second solo release. The entire recording process for the follow-up to 2008′s Zero Order Phase will be videotaped.

The drums for Loomis' new solo album will be provided by Dirk Verbeuren of Soilwork. Christine Rhoades, known for her prior work on Nevermore’s “Dreaming Neon Black,” will be singing on selected tracks. There will be 3-4 tracks featuring vocals on the album.

Special guest guitarists will be announced in a future update.

Shortly after wrapping up in the studio, Loomis will be doing three weeks of special Schecter Guitar clinics in China scheduled for October 2011.

As previously reported, Loomis and drummer Van Williams announced their departure from Nevermore back in April.

Their mutual statement read:

"In a mutual decision Jeff Loomis and Van Williams have decided to leave Nevermore. The time has come to pursue our own paths from the group. Due to internal struggles and ongoing issues within the band, we feel it is our time to move on. We would like to thank all of our fans around the world for their years of love, support and enthusiasm. This was not an easy decision but a very necessary one at this point, may we all meet again someday, somewhere in time."