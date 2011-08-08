Exclusive: Anthrax Premiere New Song, "The Devil You Know"

GuitarWorld.com is excited to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the new single from Anthrax, "The Devil You Know." You can listen to the track below.

"The Devil You Know" is the first official single from the highly anticipated new album from Anthrax, Worship Music, which is due out on September 13 via Megaforce/MRI. The album was produced by Jay Ruston along with Rob Caggiano.

Worship Music marks the first new Anthrax material in eight years, and the first Anthrax studio album to feature lead singer Joey Belladonna since 1991's Persistence of Time.

On the song "The Devil You Know," Anthrax lead guitarist Rob Caggiano had this to say: "That song's kind of a cross between 'Caught in a Mosh' and an AC/DC song, like 'Whole Lotta Rosie.' It's got that thrashy rock 'n' roll vibe to it, which I love."

