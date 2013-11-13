Exclusive Song and Video Premiere: Michael Monroe — "Stained Glass Heart"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Michael Monroe.
The song, "Stained Glass Heart," is the third single from Monroe's new album, Horns and Halos (Spinefarm Records).
“I'm feeling quite excited about our new ‘Stained Glass Heart’ video,” Monroe says. “It was shot in Helsinki at an amusement park on a perfectly grey and rainy day, which made it look more like an ‘abusement park.’ The video turned out very cool and classy.”
On the live front, Monroe has revealed plans for an extensive world tour. After several dates in Japan, a headlining U.K. tour will begin November 27 in Newcastle, England, and the group will appear at this year's Hard Rock Hell festival November 30 in North Wales. Check out all the band's current dates below the video.
“Now that the new album is out, we can finally play the new songs live and create a whole new set list," Monroe says. "That's why I’m especially excited about the up and coming tour dates. See you all soon down the road!”
Horns and Halos was mixed by Petri Majuri at Seawolf Studios in Finland and written and recorded around the world by Monroe's international posse — bassist Sami Yaffa (Hanoi Rocks, New York Dolls), guitarist Steve Conte (New York Dolls, Company Of Wolves), drummer Karl "Rockfist" Rosqvist (Chelsea Smiles, Danzig) and Swedish guitar star Dregen (Backyard Babies).
For more about Monroe, visit his official website and Facebook page.
Michael Monroe on Tour 2013
NOVEMBER
15th Japan, Osaka-Shi, Quattro
16th Japan, Tokyo, Liquid Room
17th Japan, Tokyo, Bay Hall
27th Northumbria Uni, Students Union, Newcastle
28th Duchess, Leeds
29th Cathouse, Glasgow
30th Hard Rock Hell, Prestatyn, N. Wales (festival appearance)
DECEMBER
1st Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
2nd Thekla, Bristol
3rd Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton
4th O2Academy, Islington, London
5th Finland, Lahti, Finlandia-klubi
6th Finland, Turku, Caribia Areena
7th . Finland, Helsinki, Kaapelitehdas