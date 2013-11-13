Exclusive Song and Video Premiere: Michael Monroe — "Stained Glass Heart"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Michael Monroe.

The song, "Stained Glass Heart," is the third single from Monroe's new album, Horns and Halos (Spinefarm Records).

“I'm feeling quite excited about our new ‘Stained Glass Heart’ video,” Monroe says. “It was shot in Helsinki at an amusement park on a perfectly grey and rainy day, which made it look more like an ‘abusement park.’ The video turned out very cool and classy.”

On the live front, Monroe has revealed plans for an extensive world tour. After several dates in Japan, a headlining U.K. tour will begin November 27 in Newcastle, England, and the group will appear at this year's Hard Rock Hell festival November 30 in North Wales. Check out all the band's current dates below the video.

“Now that the new album is out, we can finally play the new songs live and create a whole new set list," Monroe says. "That's why I’m especially excited about the up and coming tour dates. See you all soon down the road!”

Horns and Halos was mixed by Petri Majuri at Seawolf Studios in Finland and written and recorded around the world by Monroe's international posse — bassist Sami Yaffa (Hanoi Rocks, New York Dolls), guitarist Steve Conte (New York Dolls, Company Of Wolves), drummer Karl "Rockfist" Rosqvist (Chelsea Smiles, Danzig) and Swedish guitar star Dregen (Backyard Babies).

Michael Monroe on Tour 2013

NOVEMBER

15th Japan, Osaka-Shi, Quattro

16th Japan, Tokyo, Liquid Room

17th Japan, Tokyo, Bay Hall

27th Northumbria Uni, Students Union, Newcastle

28th Duchess, Leeds

29th Cathouse, Glasgow

30th Hard Rock Hell, Prestatyn, N. Wales (festival appearance)

DECEMBER

1st Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

2nd Thekla, Bristol

3rd Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

4th O2Academy, Islington, London

5th Finland, Lahti, Finlandia-klubi

6th Finland, Turku, Caribia Areena

7th . Finland, Helsinki, Kaapelitehdas