Exclusive Song Premiere: Golden Youth — "On Wings"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "On Wings," a new song by Golden Youth. The track is from the band's upcoming album, Quiet Frame; Wild Light, which will be released May 28 via Slospeak Records.

Golden Youth is the product of two singer/songwriters — Stephanie Lauren (vocals, keys) and Kyle Monroe (guitar) — from separate bands, who got together to see what would happen if their creativity collided. “Golden Youth is based on a friendship,” Monroe says. “It just so happens that we all really enjoy playing music together.”

“This record is so special to me because it seemed to come out of nowhere," Lauren says. "I could feel my life growing in a new direction and this album will always be a beautiful reminder of that time. Music has been a safety net for me when it comes to dealing with things I don't understand. When I get lost in life, I try to just write my way out! I hope listeners can relate to the hints of new life and adventure in these songs! I just want to encourage them with; what is ahead of you is always better than what you're leaving behind!”

For more information about Golden Youth, visit golden-youth.com or the band's Facebook page.

Track Listing: