Exclusive Song Premiere: The Vernons —"White Wine"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "White Wine," a new song by the Vernons. The track is from the Australian blues/rock band's debut EP, Volume 1, which will be released September 6.

The EP, which was produced by Yanto Browning (the Medics, the Jungle Giants, Kate Miller-Heidke), will coincide with an extensive tour in September.

The Vernons are Jonny Nyst (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), James Nikiforides (lead guitar/backing vocals), Hugh Tait (bass/backing vocals) and Elliot Gooch (drums/backing vocals). They've been treading the live music boards since their conception in early 2012. They've supported Wolfmother, the Rubens and Wolf & Cub, to name just a few, and were featured on the lineup of the Big Day Out Festival 2013.

“Volume I is our first EP, but in just four songs it basically tells the story of our lives over the past two years," Nyst says. "Whether they were written just to have fun and party, or to remember meeting a pretty girl at one of our shows, or something much more deep and meaningful, each song is directly related to our journey, working together every day on the road.

"Obviously, there are good times and there are bad times, and this EP basically captures all those emotions and tells the tale of a hard-working bunch of rock ‘n’ rollers.”

Volume 1 Track Listing: