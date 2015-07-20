Eagles' Don Henley Announces New Country Music Album, 'Cass County' — Video and Song Premiere

Don Henley has announced Cass County, his first new solo album in 15 years.

The country music album is set for a September 25 release via Capitol Records and can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Pre-orders come with instant digital downloads of “That Old Flame” and “Take a Picture of This,” both of which you can hear below. You also can watch a trailer for the album.

The album, which is named for the county in northeastern Texas where Henley grew up, marks a return to his roots. It also features an all-star list of collaborators, including Merle Haggard, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Dolly Parton and Mick Jagger.

“I was born and raised in Texas. I'm a Southerner and a Texan. So this is a natural progression for me," Henley said. "It's who I am and where I come from."

Henley also has announced a a solo tour in October that will include shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Durham (NC), Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Port Chester (NY), San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Toronto and Washington, D.C. Singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin will open on all the dates.

For more about Henley and the new album, visit donhenley.com.