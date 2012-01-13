Exodus, Forbidden Guitarists Comment on Upcoming Paul Baloff Tribute Show

Exodus, Forbidden, Heathen and Possessed are just a few of the Bay-Area thrash bands who've signed up for a special tribute show to late Exodus vocalist Paul Baloff.

The show, titled "Bonded By Baloff: A Decade of Rememberance," will take place Saturday, February 4, at the Oakland Metro Opera House.

"With February 2 being the 10-year anniversary of Paul's passing, the band knew it was high time we do something special to remember the legend of Paul Baloff, so we decided to put together a show the Bay Area will not soon forget," said Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. "We've pulled some of the Bay's finest for this, bands who knew and shared many a stage and drink with Pavel. There are some nice surprises in store as well. It will be 10 years and two days since the thrash world lost one of its greatest frontmen ever, and we will always make sure his memory lives on and is never forgotten. Long live The Destroyer!”

“Everyone in Forbidden is honored to have been asked by Gary and Exodus to play this show marking the 10th anniversary of Paul Baloff’s crazy fucking life," said Forbidden guitarist Craig Locicero. "I witnessed his insanity first-hand at the Mabouhay Gardens and Ruthie’s Inn. As Exodus got bigger, Paul got crazier - in a good way. It was genius at work. He was the mold that all thrash frontmen cut themselves from, but he was also a pretty damn sweet guy. Always kind to those he liked, he'd be in the front row at Forbidden gigs screaming things like ‘Why does it have to be so heavy?’ and my favorite, ‘Heavier than time!’ I'm laughing just typing this! "

He adds: "At his memorial, I saw people I hadn’t seen in years. So much love, so many laughs. It made me happy in some strange way just to see that kind of respect displayed for Paul. We all really loved him. Luckily his legend has returned with a vengeance … and hey, Paul, you did it: You’ve become heavier than time!"

Paul Baloff passed away in February 2002 after a stroke left him in a coma.