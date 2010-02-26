Exodus Reveal Cover Art for Exhibit B: The Human Condition

Bay Area forefathers of thrash Exodus will be releasing their ninth studio album, Exhibit B: The Human Condition, this spring on Nuclear Blast. Guitarist/songwriter Gary Holt checks in about what the band was looking to capture art-wise:

"We wanted to portray the violence of man at its finest, so we started with our own version of the Leonardo da Vinci sketch [of Vitruvian Man], but done the 'Exodus' way! I was pointed in the direction of Colin Larks of Rainsong Design for the cover and he killed it! To me, the artwork represents man and his affinity for bloodshed, ignorance, and all-around ability to be led like sheep to the slaughter. The image fits the songs on this record perfectly. The whole layout is going to be as sick as the record itself!"

Exhibit B: The Human Condition was recorded this past December in Northern California with producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Arch Enemy, Kreator). Exodus will be performing throughout the U.S. and Canada on Megadeth's Rust In Peace 20th Anniversary Tour with labelmates Testament.