Faith Guitars expands its solar system of acoustics with the Venus Blue Moon

Faith Guitars has announced the Venus Blue Moon acoustic guitar.

Expanding the company's Blue Moon line – which until now only featured the Neptune Blue Moon – the new addition features an OM cutaway shape, and is constructed – like the Neptune – of translucent blue-finished mango tonewoods from the Java island of Indonesia.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Faith Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Faith Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Faith Guitars)

The guitar also boasts flamed maple binding, Macassan figured ebony fittings, and a mahogany neck with a Macassan figured ebony fingerboard.

Electronics come by way of a Fishman INK3 preamp system with a Sonicore under-saddle piezo pickup. Controls include volume, a three-band EQ and a chromatic tuner.

Both right- and left-handed versions of the Venus Blue Moon are available to order now for $1,249 and $1,279, respectively. For more information, head over to Faith Guitars.