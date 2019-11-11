Faith Guitars unveils the striking all-mango Neptune Blue Moon

Faith Guitars continues to add to its ever-growing line of acoustic guitar models with the new all-mango Neptune Blue Moon.

Following their well-established ‘heavenly bodies’ naming convention, the Neptune Blue Moon features all-mango tonewood from the Java region of Indonesia. The guitar sports a blue burst finish which shows off the “mango’s natural grain variation wonderfully”.

The mango wood is sourced close to the Faith Guitars workshop in Java.

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

Faith Guitars is no stranger to indigenous tonewoods, notably using Javan Trembesi to stunning effect on the acclaimed ‘Blood Moon’ series.

The mango tonewood results in an interesting tonal palette, which promises “good projection in the upper-bass frequencies, and a real depth in the mid-ranges.”

Fishman INK3 electronics system comes fitted with the guitar, which features an on-board 3-band EQ and tuner.

The Neptune Blue Moon is available now from selected retailers for $1,249, with a hardcase included in the price.