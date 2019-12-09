Faith Guitars introduces the HiGloss Lyra, a nylon-string “designed with the non-classical player in mind”

On the heels of the release of the “Dark Roast” Earth model, UK-based Faith Guitars has now announced its first-ever nylon-string acoustic guitar, the HiGloss Lyra.
Designed with the non-classical player in mind, the Lyra boasts a neck that is slimmer than a traditional nylon string, but without being so narrow, Faith says, as to hinder playability or proper fingerstyle technique.
Construction woods consist of a solid red cedar top and rosewood back and sides finished with an all-over high gloss lacquer. There’s also a mahogany neck with a figured ebony fingerboard and a figured ebony bridge, as well as a rosewood soundhole rosette.
Electronics come courtesy of Fishman’s Sonitone preamp and pickup, with volume and tone controls mounted inside the guitar’s soundhole.
The HiGloss Lyra Nylon String is available for £865 (approx. $958). For more information, head to Faith Guitars.