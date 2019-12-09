Faith Guitars introduces the HiGloss Lyra, a nylon-string “designed with the non-classical player in mind”

On the heels of the release of the “Dark Roast” Earth model, UK-based Faith Guitars has now announced its first-ever nylon-string acoustic guitar, the HiGloss Lyra.

Designed with the non-classical player in mind, the Lyra boasts a neck that is slimmer than a traditional nylon string, but without being so narrow, Faith says, as to hinder playability or proper fingerstyle technique.

Construction woods consist of a solid red cedar top and rosewood back and sides finished with an all-over high gloss lacquer. There’s also a mahogany neck with a figured ebony fingerboard and a figured ebony bridge, as well as a rosewood soundhole rosette.

(Image credit: courtesy of Faith Guitars)

Electronics come courtesy of Fishman’s Sonitone preamp and pickup, with volume and tone controls mounted inside the guitar’s soundhole.

The HiGloss Lyra Nylon String is available for £865 (approx. $958). For more information, head to Faith Guitars.