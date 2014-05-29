Famous Bands Are Lego-Fied

Just when you thought there had been a Lego made for everything, Adly Syairi Ramly has taken the children's toy to the world of rock music. Ramly has taken to creating renditions of famous rock bands with Lego minifigures. Needless to say, the results are fantastic.

You've never seen Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses or Soundgarden like this before.

Check out some of the best examples of his work below, and check out his Instagram page.