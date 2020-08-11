Fantastic Negrito teams up with Orange for 3-track livestream

Grammy Award-winning blues-rocker Fantastic Negrito will partner with Orange for a 3-song livestream on August 13, hosted on Orange's YouTube channel.

The singer-songwriter is one of Orange's newest ambassadors, though he has a fond history with the brand. After first becoming aware of the amps while playing in afro punk band Blood Sugar X, he went on to rediscover them in 2019 by way of a TremLord 30 while performing at 2019 Black Deer Festival.

"I was taken back - I realized why I loved them," explains Fantastic Negrito. "Orange amps are so original, they cut through noise - their sound is old but new. That was when I knew I had to get back to playing them."

The livestream will commence at 1 PM PST/4 PM EST/9 PM BST, and will be recorded in Oakland, California with Fantastic Negrito joined by guitarist Tomas Salcedo and bassist Giulio Xavier.

"Be prepared to experience a compelling, energetic, highly perceptive performance full of spirit and warmth," the company says.