Grateful Dead Release Historic 'Fare Thee Well' Concerts on DVD/CD

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Grateful Dead, the "core four" original members—Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir—reunited at Chicago's Soldier over three nights in July, marking the original members' last-ever performance together.

The band was joined by Trey Anastasio (guitar), Jeff Chimenti (keyboards) and Bruce Hornsby (piano). They performed two sets of music each night, nearly 20 years to the day of the last-ever Grateful Dead concert with Jerry Garcia, which took place at the same venue.

On November 20, the band released Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of Grateful Dead via Rhino/Grateful Dead in a variety of audio and video formats, all of which are outlined below. Dead.net, the official Grateful Dead website, is the only place fans can get complete audio and video for all three shows.

The two dead.net exclusive versions, one 12-CD/7-Blu-ray and the other 12-CD/7-DVD, will each be limited to 20,000 individually numbered copies on their first run. The dead.net versions will also feature an exclusive bonus disc featuring a behind-the-scenes look captured by Justin Kreutzmann. Included on the disc will be footage from the Grateful Dead ticketing office documenting the 350,000-plus ticket requests received for the shows, vignettes from the parking lot scene at Soldier Field and backstage material from the shows themselves.

FARE THEE WELL - Dead.net Exclusive Complete Versions

12-CD/7-Blu-ray Complete Version - Full audio and high-definition video from all three

shows on CD and Blu-ray plus exclusive bonus disc of behind-the-scenes footage. Individually

numbered, limited edition of 20,000.

12-CD/7-DVD Complete Version - Full audio and video from all three shows on CD and

DVD plus exclusive bonus disc of behind-the-scenes footage. Individually numbered, limited

edition of 20,000.

FARE THEE WELL - Retail Versions

• 4-CD/2-Blu-ray Version - Full audio and high-definition video from final show (July 5) on CD

and Blu-ray.

• 4-CD/2-DVD Version - Full audio and video from final show (July 5) on CD and DVD.

• 2-Blu-ray Version - Full high-definition video from final show (July 5) on Blu-ray.

• 2-DVD Version - Full video from final show (July 5) on DVD.

• 2-CD "Best Of" Version - Audio highlights from all three shows.

• Digital Download - Audio and video from the final show (July 5) will be available as well as

audio from the "Best Of" version.

FARE THEE WELL - DEAD.NET EXCLUSIVE COMPLETE VERSIONS

Track Listing

7/3/15

Disc One

1. "Box Of Rain"

2. "Jack Straw"

3. "Bertha"

4. "Passenger"

5. "The Wheel>"

6. "Crazy Fingers"

7. "The Music Never Stopped"

Disc Two

1. "Mason's Children"

2. "Scarlet Begonias>"

3. "Fire On The Mountain>"

4. "Drums>"

5. "Space>"

Disc Three

1. "New Potato Caboose>"

2. "Playing In The Band>"

3. "Jam>"

4. "Let It Grow>"

5. "Help On The Way>"

6. "Slipknot!>"

7. "Franklin's Tower"

8. "Ripple"

Disc Four

Intermission Music by Circles Around The Sun

1. "Space Wheel"

2. "Mountains Of The Moon"

3. "Praying For The Band"

4. "Tripple"

5. "Deal Breaker"

6. "Deadometer"

7. "Borrow From A Friend"

8. "Grimes Surf Story"

7/4/15

Disc Five

1. "Shakedown Street"

2. "Liberty"

3. "Standing On The Moon"

4. "Me And My Uncle"

5. "Tennessee Jed"

6. "Cumberland Blues"

7. "Little Red Rooster"

8. "Friend Of The Devil"

9. "Deal"

Disc Six

1. "Bird Song"

2. "The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion"

3. "Lost Sailor>"

4. "Saint Of Circumstance>"

5. "West L.A. Fadeaway"

Disc Seven

1. "Foolish Heart>"

2. "Drums>"

3. "Space>"

4. "Stella Blue>"

5. "One More Saturday Night"

6. "U.S. Blues"

Disc Eight

Intermission Music by Circles Around The Sun

1. "Hallucinate A Solution"

2. "Ginger Says"

3. "Saturday's Children"

4. "Eartha"

5. "Split Pea Shell"

7/5/15

Disc Nine

1. "China Cat Sunflower>"

2. "I Know You Rider"

3. "Estimated Prophet"

4. "Built To Last"

5. "Samson And Delilah"

6. "Mountains Of The Moon>"

7. "Throwing Stones"

Disc Ten

1. "Truckin'"

2. "Cassidy"

3. "Althea"

4. "Terrapin Station>"

5. "Drums>"

Disc Eleven

1. "Space>"

2. "Unbroken Chain>"

3. "Days Between>"

4. "Not Fade Away"

5. "Touch Of Grey"

6. "Attics Of My Life"

Disc Twelve

Intermission Music by Circles Around The Sun

1. "Gilbert's Groove"

2. "Farewell Franklins"

3. "Hat And Cane"

4. "Never Too Late"

5. "Scarlotta's Magnolias"

Dead.net Complete Versions Will Also Feature Full Video On Blu-ray Or DVD Along With Exclusive Bonus Disc Of Backstage Footage From Justin Kreutzmann

THE BEST OF FARE THEE WELL - SOLDIER FIELD, CHICAGO, IL 7/3-4-5/15

Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Box Of Rain"

2. "Shakedown Street"

3. "China Cat Sunflower"

4. "I Know You Rider"

5. "Bertha"

6. "West L.A. Fadeaway"

7. "Cumberland Blues"

8. "Althea"

9. "The Music Never Stopped"

Disc Three

1. "Truckin'"

2. "Scarlet Begonias>"

3. "Fire On The Mountain"

4. "Drums"

5. "Not Fade Away"

6. "Touch Of Grey"

7. "Attics Of My Life"