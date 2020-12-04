Felix Martin launches FM Guitars with 12, 14 and 16-string double-fretboard models designed for tapping

Dual-fretboard wizard and Guitar World fave Felix Martin has launched his own guitar company, FM Guitars, which specializes in 12, 14 and 16-string models designed for tapping.

Each guitar has one wide neck with two fretboards, with the strings divided up as 6+6 (12-string), 7+7 (14-string) and 8+8 (16-string).

Martin says the guitars are designed with tapping ergonomics in mind, but they can also be used for traditional guitar techniques.

“Playing two guitars simultaneously opens up many more possibilities on the guitar,” he explains, “such as being able to play new chords, stacked chords (close voicings), chord-melody, percussion techniques, dual melodic ideas, new ‘shred’ techniques, etc. The guitars can also be in stereo to have different FXs on each fretboard.”

Three models will be available at first: the flagship FM, Strat-inspired FMS and Tele-esque FMT, while basses will also be developed for the range, as well as a custom guitar capo called ‘Chordinero’.

Artist including Yas Nomura, Ando San, Hedras and, naturally, Felix Martin are already playing the instruments, and new models are being built for Jose Macario, Sarah Longfield and Ichika, among others.

Ando San with a 16-string FM Guitars model. (Image credit: FM Guitars)

“I've been working on launching this guitar brand since 2013, but I didn't have the resources,” says Martin, who previously played custom instruments from Kiesel Guitars before branching out on his own.

“It finally came true in 2020 with the support of 15 guitar owners prior the announcement. That's how I finally started this brand.”

Prices start at $1,200 for a 12-string guitar, and specs including scale length and hardware can be customized.

Head over to FM Guitars for more info.